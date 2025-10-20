How the Hardy Boys Book Series Cracked the Case of Getting Kids Hooked on Reading One author has been credited with creating the virtuous teenagers’ thrilling adventures for almost a century. But there’s a story behind that, too Michael Callahan Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Edward Stratemeyer had a plan to get American children reading. An ambitious paper merchant in Newark, New Jersey, he’d founded a publishing company, the Stratemeyer Syndicate, in 1906, with the goal of dominating the emerging juvenile fiction market. The company’s success came largely from series books, written by an army of ghostwriters spinning wholesome adventure stories under company-owned pseudonyms. Over the next quarter-century, the Stratemeyer Syndicate would create some of the most enduring characters in children’s literature—Tom Swift, the Bobbsey Twins—whose plucky exploits instilled in young people a love of reading that arguably wouldn’t be duplicated until the Harry Potter books came out at the end of the century.

It was in 1927 that Stratemeyer introduced the characters who would become the company’s tentpole: the Hardy Boys, two small-town brothers of impeccable virtue and daring who would define what it meant to be a 20th-century American boy. They would also inspire the creation of their female counterpart, Nancy Drew, introduced just three years later.

The brothers, Frank, 18, and Joe, 17, live in the Atlantic coastal town of Bayport, where they embody the values of self-reliance, hard work and rigorous honesty. As amateur sleuths, the Hardys traverse gloomy cemeteries and dank caves, forbidding mansions and shadowy hideouts, darting through danger with breezy guile and Boy Scout winsomeness. Their father, Fenton, is a private investigator who encourages his sons’ sleuthing, while their doting mother, Laura, worries.

Did You Know? Was Franklin W. Dixon a real person? Canadian journalist Leslie McFarlane ghostwrote 21 Hardy Boys novels, including the first 19, under the pen name of Franklin W. Dixon.

A series of subsequent ghostwriters, including John Button and William Dougherty, used the same name, making Franklin W. Dixon one of the most prolific pennames in literary history.

She has reason to. The brothers dodge gunshots and elude sinister henchmen and survive myriad assaults, fires, robberies, boat sinkings, plane crashes and car accidents, sometimes all in the same story. They are kidnapped regularly. (In 1976’s The Witchmaster’s Key, the pair even wind up tied to a medieval rack in the dungeon of an English castle.) Yet, through cunning observation and gluing together clues, the pair always nab the scoundrels. The brothers’ persistent appeal for almost a century comes from their bewitching blend of rectitude and glamour.

The original 58 stories, known by devotees as “The Canon,” were conceived and written by the syndicate and then distributed by its publishing partner, Grosset & Dunlap, between 1927 and 1979. All books appeared under the pseudonym Franklin W. Dixon, but the mastermind behind the earliest and most beloved stories was Canadian journalist Leslie McFarlane. He went a long way toward defining the brothers’ gallantry and brio in the 20 stories he penned from 1927 to 1946; his vivid, galloping tales challenged children with intricate plotting and words such as “prosaic” and “spasmodic.” As Marilyn S. Greenwald writes in her 2004 biography of McFarlane, he “respected his adolescent audience and refused to write down to them.” Subsequent adventures—written by others under the same pseudonym—devolved into the kind of prose found in better comic books. After Stratemeyer died, in 1930 at 67, his two daughters, Harriet Adams and Edna Squier, took over, issuing detailed plot outlines as the writers churned out story after story. And the sisters were as zealous as their father had been in projecting the boys as trustworthy and honorable. In the revised 1959 version of The House on the Cliff, Fenton gravely warns his sons, “So often when a young man joins a group of hoodlums or racketeers, he’s blackmailed for the rest of his life....The best way to avoid such a situation is never to get into it!”

Gregarious, confident and steely, Adams was a Wellesley graduate and mother of four who quickly took on the role of leading the syndicate, becoming a pioneering businesswoman. “My grandmother did not consider herself a feminist,” says her granddaughter Kimberley Stratemeyer Adams. “But she strongly felt women were equal to men in what they could achieve and felt they should set their goals and go after them.”

Responding to parental complaints, Grosset & Dunlap heavily revised the original books in 1959 to scrub dated language and to remedy ethnic and racist stereotypes. (Oddly, the constant fat-shaming of the brothers’ chum Chet Morton survived.) The Hardy Boys went on to headline several television adaptations, most notably a late-1970s ABC series that made teen idols of Parker Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy. Two years after Adams’ death in 1982, her heirs sold the syndicate to Simon & Schuster, which eventually released more than 300 additional titles, including several noirish spin-offs. Long before gritty reboots became common, the Hardy Boys tilled the terrain through new book series that re-imagined them as hip heroes tackling far more sinister missions. In Dead on Target, which launched the “Hardy Boys Casefiles” series in 1987, Joe’s girlfriend, Iola, is killed by a terrorist car bomb.

Whether in the famous blue-spined volumes read by every boomer boy or in their more recent, more hardboiled conceptions, the Hardy Boys continue, a century later, to embody the qualities that men once wished for ourselves, and still wish for our sons and grandsons. As Greenwald writes: “Boys who grew up to succeed in a variety of careers, including as writers and English professors, are happy to admit that those were the books that first got them hooked on reading.”

Spies and Smugglers and Thieves, Oh My!

As the Hardy Boys modernized throughout each era of the 20th century, so did their most fiendish foes

By Mike Riggs

The Brutish Smuggler

Felix Snattman in The House on the Cliff

This adventure from 1927 treats readers to an archnemesis ideally suited to the age of Prohibition: Ganny Snackley, a ruthless opium smuggler who leads a crew of American roughnecks with “evil, bearded faces” to distribute the dope of a mysterious sailor with “a villainous countenance.” In the 1959 revision, Snackley becomes the (slightly) less fiendish Felix Snattman.

Sophisticated Phonies

The Hausners in The Clue of the Broken Blade

The 1969 revision of this 1942 classic pits the Hardy brothers against their mirror opposites: Hugo and Hans Hausner, debonair Swiss thieves contracted to steal a legendary lost sword that once belonged to a Swiss Italian vineyard owner. The Hausners try to carry out their plot by posing as sophisticated Italian travelers. The final duel features an umbrella.

Cold War Turncoat

Teddy Blaze in The Bombay Boomerang

For this 1970 outing, the Hardys become Cold Warriors, facing down a villain bent on releasing nerve gas across the United States on behalf of an unnamed foreign power. Teddy Blaze, the enemy’s American mole, is a disc jockey who trades U.S. military secrets and covertly directs his minions over the airwaves. Just before Blaze can launch a stolen “Super S” missile, the Hardy family kills his mic.

Evil Tech Nerd

Larry Simpson in Terminal Shock

The Hardy Boys entered the age of 1s and 0s in this 1990 adventure, with a tech villain to match: Larry Simpson, a computer salesman with a penchant for poisoning and a side hustle smuggling top-secret “superchips” to shadowy figures in Eastern Europe.