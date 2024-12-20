Photographs selected by Allison Scates Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Jolly Old Elf. Chris Kringle. Santa Claus. He has many names, but one timeless mission: providing toys to good boys and girls of the world. Once a year, he boards his sleigh to take to the sky with his flying reindeer, and that day, December 25, is drawing near. Children write letters, visit local malls and spread the word to their parents—who then relay the messages the Santa—about what they want under the tree.

Some call it “the most wonderful time of the year.” These 15 images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest help convey why. Take a look.