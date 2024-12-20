Jolly Old Elf. Chris Kringle. Santa Claus. He has many names, but one timeless mission: providing toys to good boys and girls of the world. Once a year, he boards his sleigh to take to the sky with his flying reindeer, and that day, December 25, is drawing near. Children write letters, visit local malls and spread the word to their parents—who then relay the messages the Santa—about what they want under the tree.
Some call it “the most wonderful time of the year.” These 15 images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest help convey why. Take a look.
When it’s not the holiday season, Santa Claus, and his many impersonators, can be found living life among the public, checking who’s naughty and who’s nice.
Benjamin Albright, North Carolina, 2022
Santa Claus observes his sleigh from afar, likely wondering why a single horse has replaced his reindeer.
Irina Omelkovich, Russia, 2018
The jolly old elf isn’t always ho-ho-ho-ing. Sometimes he’s sitting quietly waiting for the next child to approach with a wish list.
Eduarda Cota, Brazil, 2020
North Pole resident Santa Claus is usually associated with cold weather, but he’s just as popular in warm climates where cacti grow as he is among the polar bears.
Claudia Henze, Bonaire, 2017
It’s no wonder that Mr. Claus enjoys a good Coca-Cola, a brand credited with creating an iconic likeness of him that’s spanned generations.
Amber Parker, Tennessee, 2008
The annual SantaCon events welcome thousands of elf enthusiasts to Portland, New York City, Las Vegas and other cities worldwide to help ring in the holiday.
Erin McCown, Oregon, 2008
Mr. and Mrs. Claus aren’t exactly incognito as they observe churchgoers whom they might be able to add to the nice list.
Doug Ross, Indiana, 2021
Sleighs aren’t Santa’s only mode of transportation. Here, he boards a holiday train to visit young passengers.
Jessica Helgesen, Colorado, 2019
Who needs mistletoe? Miniature Santa and his wife share a smooch near a finely decorated Christmas tree.
Michelle Hass, Idaho, 2018
A photo of Santa Claus hangs over the fireplace in a room that he’s obviously visited, leaving toys and gifts.
Jennetta Hill, Georgia, 2017
In a spin on the Nativity story, Santa Claus stands over the manger with the Virgin Mary looking on nearby.
Natasha Snyder, Texas, 2019
A patriotic Santa Claus impersonator needs a bit more weight to adequately mimic St. Nick’s physique.
Ian Wuilleumier, Massachusetts, 2009
Santa Claus is ready and waiting to hear what you want this Christmas—just make sure it’s small enough to fit down a chimney.
Kimberly Draughn, Louisiana, 2021
