The Delicate Works of Winslow Homer Are About to Get Their Rare Moment in the Limelight The watercolors of the American master will be on exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, some for the only time in a generation Amy Crawford - Contributing Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

After getting his start as a sketch artist on the front lines of the Civil War, depicting camp life and battles in regular dispatches to Harper’s Weekly, Winslow Homer turned his sense of the dramatic to the natural world, capturing light and shadow, wind and waves in the vivid watercolors that helped establish him in the American canon. “He was discovering, pushing, experimenting in a medium that was only beginning to be taken seriously in America,” says Ethan Lasser, co-curator of an exhibition featuring nearly 100 works by Homer that opens this month at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. “He did something with these materials, these little powder cakes and water, that no one else has done.”

One of the first institutions to acquire the Boston-born artist’s work, starting in the 1890s, the Museum of Fine Arts has since amassed the largest collection of Homer’s watercolors in the world. But because these fragile paintings must be stored carefully in the dark to prevent their pigments from fading, they can only make brief, infrequent forays to the galleries. Many of the dozens of watercolors in this show were last on display half a century ago. “These works haven’t been seen in generations,” Lasser says. “We feel like every audience should have their chance to see them.”

Take a Look: How to see the exhibition "Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor" runs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, from November 2, 2025, to January 19, 2026.