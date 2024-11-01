Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

A blend of ritual and religion, Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a two-day event, celebrated beginning midnight on October 31st through November 2, when Mexican families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives in a celebratory reunion of life. Its roots date back some 3,000 years to the ancient peoples living in what is now modern-day Mexico. In Mexican culture it is said that you die twice: once when you physically pass away and again when your name is last spoken.