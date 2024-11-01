A blend of ritual and religion, Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a two-day event, celebrated beginning midnight on October 31st through November 2, when Mexican families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives in a celebratory reunion of life. Its roots date back some 3,000 years to the ancient peoples living in what is now modern-day Mexico. In Mexican culture it is said that you die twice: once when you physically pass away and again when your name is last spoken.
This Day of the Dead shrine incorporates photos of loved ones, skulls, flowers, candles, corn husks, fruit and beverage bottles.
Byron Hlina, North Carolina, 2018
Visiting cemeteries where their deceased relatives are buried helps descendants feel closer to their loved ones on Day of the Dead.
Michael Anglin, Texas, 2013
A Day of the Dead
ofrenda (or “offering”) can be displayed on a flat surface or in tiers. The items included can represent different ways to remember loved ones. For instance, skull pastries symbolize death and the sweetness of life.
Savannah Van Nice, Mexico, 2023
It is believed that on the Day of the Dead the realm of the spirit world can cross over to reinhabit this world.
Greg Davis, Mexico, 2019
Day of the Dead can be traced back to the pre-Hispanic cultures of Meso-America and is a combination of Aztec and Spanish traditions.
Viet Van Tran, Mexico, 2022
Painted faces and colorful garments are Day of the Dead traditions.
Eric Newnam, California, 2022
Day of the Dead is believed to be a combination of an Aztec celebration of the dead and All Saints Day recognized by Spanish Catholics who colonized the Americas.
Austin Beahm, California, 2013
Family members visit deceased loved ones at a cemetery in recognition of Day of the Dead.
Jesus Corona, Mexico, 2023
Although it’s called Day of the Dead, celebrations may continue through the night.
Michael Palma, Mexico, 2012
It’s not a scene from a horror movie. A market in Cabo San Lucas sells ceramic figures of skeletons representing Day of the Dead.
Michael Boyce, Mexico, 2015
During the two-day celebrations, family members often clean the graves of their deceased loved ones, decorating the sites with marigolds and candles and often placing ofrendas close by.
Michael Palma, Mexico, 2013
Performers prepare for a parade during Day of the Dead festivities in Oaxaca.
Michael Palma, Mexico, 2013
Honoring deceased loved ones isn’t something reserved only for Day of the Dead. Here, a performer in an elaborate headdress and skeletal body paint carries on the remembrance tradition in March.
Rodrigo Lodi, Mexico, 2019
A woman paints her face, half of it resembling a skull, in celebration of Day of the Dead.
Dan Gindling, California, 2014
