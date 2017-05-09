Toggle Search Search Close
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
May 2017 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
The Age of Humans The Age of Humans

The World Told Through the Eyes of the Ginkgo Tree

By deciding this ancient plant was worthy of their attention, humans ended up dramatically shaping its evolution

The ginkgo biloba or Maidenhair tree has been around for at least 270 million years, making it the botanical equivalent of the shark. (flowerphotos / Alamy )
By
smithsonian.com

Now known as a common street tree, ginkgo biloba lays claim to a history that vastly predates humans. The tree's rounded fronds are found in fossils going back 270 million years, with the ancient version of the plant looking much the same as today's. But since humans hit the scene, the fate of this distinctive tree has been inextricably bound with the history of us. 

Related Content

Not only has the mighty ginkgo made appearances in poetry, art and literature for millennia. But our desire for its seeds and beauty has dramatically shaped this tree's evolution. At varying times in history, ginkgo has been grown as a food plant, cultivated for its pleasing shape and used in alternative medicine. 

For other living things that humans have deemed useful—fur-bearing seals, elephants with ivory tusks—this kind of attention can be fatal. For ginkgo, it has been the opposite. 

This week’s episode of Generation Anthropocene charts the rise and fall of this remarkable plant, and the starring role humans have played in its journey. You might think of ginkgo as humanity's first (inadvertent) conservation project: By deciding it was worthy of consumption, we ended up spreading this tree around the world and even saving it from the edge of extinction. Today, the ginkgo stands as an icon of the Anthropocene. 

Tags

We Recommend

Two Giant Killer Hornet Colonies Battle to the Death (3:24)
A giant killer hornet war is waged between two colonies, and the resources, territories, and survival of a new generation are at stake. Watch the battle unfold as these huge hornets risk their lives for their kingdoms.
Preview thumbnail for video'How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet
How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet (1:14)
Preview thumbnail for video'Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing?
Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing? (4:30)
Preview thumbnail for video'The Human Genome: Unlocking Life's Code
The Human Genome: Unlocking Life's Code (15:37)
Preview thumbnail for video'Air Travel Was a Party, and They Were the Hosts
Air Travel Was a Party, and They Were the Hosts (2:56)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
“Amazon