13.8 billion years ago, the universe began with a big bang and the atoms it created would find their way into everything: from celestial stars to the human body.

We're All Made of Stardust. Here's How. (3:29)

The harsh climate of Deception Valley, a remote section of the Kalahari, deters people from living there. As a result, it's become one of the most pristine wildlife habitats in the world.

Why Deception Valley's Deadly Heat is Good for Wildlife (1:39)

In Deception Valley, giant salt flats the size of Portugal are a major boon to the Botswanan economy. Today, Botswana relies heavily on extracting, manufacturing and exporting mineral commodities, such as soda ash.

You Won't Believe the Size of Botswana's Salt Flats (2:43)

In 1991, eight people spent two years living in giant, sealed-off glass domes, deep in the Arizona desert. This project, known as Biosphere 2, could be an important case study that helps us survive on an inhospitable alien planet.

This Science Experiment Could Help Us Live on Another Planet (2:57)

The Sani Pass, which cuts through the mountain peaks between South Africa and Lesotho, is known for being a death-defying experience. Its steep track is difficult when dry, almost impossible when it snows.

One of the Most Dangerous Mountain Passes in the World (1:43)

About 220,000 years ago, a meteor slammed into a corner of South Africa creating the Tswaing Crater. Today, it's a hotbed of wildlife and exotic vegetation, drawing tourists from all over the world.

The Most Beautiful View of South Africa's Tswaing Crater (2:25)

In one of his final on-camera appearances, iconic physicist Stephen Hawking issued a warning to humanity about the existential threats we face and how our survival depends on colonizing another planet.

Stephen Hawking's Stark Warning for Humans to Leave Earth (3:05)

In the Karoo region of South Africa, mysterious spiral shapes carved into the ground have attracted conspiracy theorists who liken them to the famous geoglyphs in the Nazca desert.

What Created These Strange Geoglyphs in South Africa? (1:55)

For sheer biodiversity, it's hard to top iSimangaliso Wetland Park. A World Heritage Site since 1999, it boasts a wealth of varied species all living side by side.