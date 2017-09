The Canadian passenger train has a unique streamlined design that goes back to the 1930s. It’s a rare aesthetic, perfectly captured by this fan who makes replicas of them to sell, all over the world.

What Makes This Canadian Train So Special? (2:09)

Imagine being on a Japanese high-speed train when an earthquake hits. This is a scenario that the Tokaido Shinkansen railway team has been planning for, for years.

How Japanese High-Speed Trains Handle Earthquakes (2:36)

The Viking Sea is docking into the Scottish port of Lerwick. It's a major challenge considering the port is over 200 feet shorter than the ship. Can the staff captain in charge dock without causing damage?

How Do You Dock a Ship Into a Port That's 200 Feet Short? (3:56)

As luxury liner Europa 2 docks into port, its chef de cuisine has a major challenge ahead: prepare lunch for his very discerning clientele, while also impressing his boss – whom he’s meeting for the first time.

A Cruise Ship Chef Hunts for Big Fish. Will He Succeed? (3:09)

The path of the North Rail Express from Norway to Sweden is a challenging one: starting at sea level, the train will have to climb 25 miles up into the mountains, weighed down with a heavy cargo of fresh fish.

This Train Hauls Fish Up a Mountain for a Living (3:26)

Windsor Castle, the scene of a disastrous fire in 1992, was badly in need of restoration. One problem: The bill was likely to be in the millions--and taxpayers were in no mood to foot the bill.

The Devastating Fire That Left Windsor Castle in Shambles (2:54)

The Prince of Wales' 21st birthday party was held in the royal venue of Windsor Castle. Despite the security measures, an uninvited man was able to get in--and even plant a kiss on the Prince.

How This Prankster Crashed Prince William's 21st Birthday (2:39)

In 1940, Princess Elizabeth was tasked with an important job by prime minister Winston Churchill: to give a morale-boosting radio speech to her weary subjects during WWII, from historic Windsor Castle.

A Young Princess Elizabeth's First Radio Broadcast (2:39)

A rock rat is hiding from his predator, a honey badger, in the midst of a Namibian sweet thorn tree. But he doesn't count on his opponent's determination to get lunch, even at the price of a few cuts.