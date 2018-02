Thanks to the use of a specialized infrared camera, we're now able to witness a never-before-seen phase of clownfish development: the nighttime hatching of larva from their eggs.

Never-Before-Seen Footage of Clownfish Hatching (2:19)

Mantis shrimp have a reputation as fighters and it's well deserved. But they also have a romantic side to them, which they show off with a well-choreographed mating dance.

Watch This Male Mantis Shrimp Dance to Attract a Mate (1:35)

As a nectar feeder, lesser long-nosed bat follows the trail of cactus blooms. One of the plants it also plays a major role in pollinating is agave, which gives us tequila.

The Strange Link Between Bats and Tequila (2:41)

When physicist Hugh Bradner was brought to work on the Manhattan Project in 1943, the level of secrecy was unparalleled. One surprising exception was that he was allowed to document his experience on film.

Rare Home Movies of the Secret Manhattan Project Grounds (2:15)

The switch from a hunter gatherer society to a farming one appears to have resulted in a more sedentary lifestyle for the inhabitants of Catalhoyuk. And with that, emerged some serious health problems.

Why the Shift to Farming Ruined This Ancient City's Health (3:31)

In ring-tailed lemur society, it's the females who call the shots. They live in groups of up to 30 members and the alpha female will fight hard to protect her territory.

These Feisty Female Lemurs Fight With Babies on Their Back (2:51)

Scientists have little doubt that Stonehenge functioned as a Neolithic cemetery. What stands out is that in a violent age, the bodies buried there showed no signs of any kind of conflict.

Evidence Suggests Stonehenge Was an Elite Cemetery (3:08)

A ground-breaking scientific technique is tracing the life of one of the bog bodies of Northern Europe. Amazingly, it's allowing archaeologists to piece together a timeline of that person's movement.