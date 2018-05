Now Playing

In 1991, eight people spent two years living in giant, sealed-off glass domes, deep in the Arizona desert. This project, known as Biosphere 2, could be an important case study that helps us survive on an inhospitable alien planet.

This Science Experiment Could Help Us Live on Another Planet (2:57)

The Sani Pass, which cuts through the mountain peaks between South Africa and Lesotho, is known for being a death-defying experience. Its steep track is difficult when dry, almost impossible when it snows.

One of the Most Dangerous Mountain Passes in the World (1:43)

About 220,000 years ago, a meteor slammed into a corner of South Africa creating the Tswaing Crater. Today, it's a hotbed of wildlife and exotic vegetation, drawing tourists from all over the world.

The Most Beautiful View of South Africa's Tswaing Crater (2:25)

In one of his final on-camera appearances, iconic physicist Stephen Hawking issued a warning to humanity about the existential threats we face and how our survival depends on colonizing another planet.

Stephen Hawking's Stark Warning for Humans to Leave Earth (3:05)

In the Karoo region of South Africa, mysterious spiral shapes carved into the ground have attracted conspiracy theorists who liken them to the famous geoglyphs in the Nazca desert.

What Created These Strange Geoglyphs in South Africa? (1:55)

For sheer biodiversity, it's hard to top iSimangaliso Wetland Park. A World Heritage Site since 1999, it boasts a wealth of varied species all living side by side.

Why Birds Flock to This South African Nature Reserve (2:25)

One of the most important byproducts of the Hoover Dam is an artificial body of water known as Lake Mead. Its presence has helped the population of Clark County grow sevenfold since 1970.

How Was Red Rock Canyon Formed? (2:12)

One of the most important byproducts of the Hoover Dam is an artificial body of water known as Lake Mead. Its presence has helped the population of Clark County grow sevenfold since 1970.

Why Las Vegas's Landscape Is So Lush and Green (2:43)

Billionaire Richard Branson has set up Virgin Galactic as part of his dream to conquer the final frontier. But it's also a bet that could land him at the forefront of a new business: space tourism.