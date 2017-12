A scientist sets about to recreate a Stone Age funeral pyre. Astonishingly, and using nothing but resources from that era, the makeshift pyre achieves the same high temperatures as a modern crematorium.

Scientists Recreate a Stone Age Cremation (4:14)

A marauding polar bear is about to be returned to the the wild, as far away as possible from the town of Churchill. To do that, the conservation team will need to tranquilize him, and then airlift him by helicopter.

A Polar Bear Released Back Into the Wild by Helicopter (2:12)

A local guide from Churchill, Manitoba, is on a late night walk, hoping to spot a polar bear. He strikes gold when a large male appears, who's on a trek of his own for a late night snack.

A Tense Encounter Becomes a Perfect Polar Bear Photo Op (2:42)

A murdered corpse in a remote wetland in Denmark is found to be over 2,400 years old. What’s more, the unique conditions of the bog have kept the body in an excellent state of preservation.

This 2,400-Year-Old Corpse Is in Remarkable Condition (2:57)

There's plenty of evidence to suggest that a mass grave discovered in the north of England is a gladiator cemetery. But the most compelling clue is an identical site in Turkey, almost 2,000 miles away.

This Mass Grave Discovery Could Alter Roman History (3:10)

During seal hunting season, a female polar bear strives to put on up to 300 pounds of fat. That weight gain is a necessity - without it, her body won't allow her to get pregnant.

Female Polar Bears Need an Extra 220 Lbs. for Pregnancy (3:01)

Over a half century after the crash of UN DC-6 on September 18, 1961, a new investigation is launched. It would finally put to rest the mystery of a crash that claimed the life of UN Secretary General, Dag Hammarskjold.

It Took Decades to Solve This UN Plane Crash Mystery (3:56)

In South Dakota, thousands of fireflies, in the midst of a mating ritual, compete against the bright stars that light up the dark skies of the Badlands. Often, it's hard to tell one from the other.

Incredible Timelapse of Dry Badlands Thunderstorm (2:06)

In lieu of seal meat, polar bears will resort to eating anything that looks edible, including mineral-rich kelp. Here, one chows down on a fresh batch.