Vying with the Russians for space supremacy, the U.S. successfully launches Apollo 8. Once in orbit, astronaut William Anders takes one of the most legendary photographs of all time.

This Apollo 8 Astronaut Took the Famous "Earthrise" Photo (2:43)

Famed fisherman and adventurer Andy Coetzee thinks he may have snared a giant barracuda. He hasn't, but he's caught another interesting and prized fish--the West African Tarpon.

An Intense Struggle to Catch a Giant West African Tarpon (3:10)

Tiger cub Kumal is entirely dependent on his mother to hunt prey. He also relies on his father for protection against intruders. Someday he will need to provide for himself, but for now, the support of his parents will do.

Mother Tiger Makes Speedy Kill to Feed Cubs (2:02)

Rising sea levels are threatening to flood Miami. In fact, some scientists estimate that the entire city could be underwater by the end of the 21st century.

The Biggest Threat Facing the City of Miami (2:19)

Hippos were once believed to be related to whales. They're both mammals, they both sleep underwater, and they both rise to breathe in their sleep, without waking.

Why People Believed Hippos Were Related to Whales (1:31)

The maze of lagoons in Loango National Park, in Gabon, isn't just a good place to hunt barracudas--it's also an ancient migratory route that leads to their ancestral breeding waters.

Why These Lagoons Are Full of Giant Barracuda (2:44)

The reddish hues of the vast dunes of the Namib Desert in southern Africa are a result of concentrations of iron in the sand. Over time, the air oxidizes the sand, causing it to rust.

Are the Sands of the Namib Desert Really Rusting? (1:32)

South African fisherman Andy Coetzee has his eyes set on a giant perch--a massive freshwater predator fish indigenous to the waters of Uganda. But just as he catches one, a nearby crocodile tries to get in on the action.

Fishing for Perch in Nile Crocodile-Filled Waters (3:08)

Fisherman and adventurer Andy Coetzee is going traditional with his bid to snare a giant perch: He's using live bait and his tried-and-true wooden Scarborough.