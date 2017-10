On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens became the largest and most destructive volcanic eruption in U.S. history. By the end of its cycle of fire and fury, 57 people had died.

Footage of the 1980 Mount St. Helens Eruption (3:47)

These Female Geladas Consider Replacing Their Lazy King (3:15)

If a gelada queen doubts her king's influence, she'll happily play the field. But when she gets caught, it's up to the alpha to fight for what's his.

Gelada Baboon Reacts to Being Cheated on With Fury (4:09)

The 1989 San Francisco earthquake delivered a myriad of deadly disasters, all unfolding at the same time: from a collapsed freeway to deadly fires in the city's historic marina.

Why the 1989 San Francisco Quake Was So Disastrous (4:03)

The Oakland fire department rushed to the scene of the Cypress Freeway, after the 1989 San Francisco Earthquake hits. They were greeted by a catastrophe of collapsed concrete and trapped cars.

Chilling Footage of the 1989 Cypress Freeway Collapse (2:51)

When hikers Erika and Helmut Simon stumbled upon a frozen body deep in the Otztal Alps, little did they know it belonged to one of the oldest preserved corpses on the planet.

This 5,300-Year-Old Corpse Was Found by Accident (3:20)

Some of the most breathtaking photos of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens were taken by a graduate student camped nearby. Even more impressive, he took them while trying to outrun the enormous landslide.

This Brave Student Captured the Mount St. Helens Blast (2:07)

Forensic analysis of the engine from El-Al Flight 1862, which crashed on October 4, 1992, finds no explosive residue on it. But if it wasn’t terrorism, then what caused the crash?

What Forensics Tell Us About This Odd Plane Crash (3:25)

Today, bloodstain pattern analysis is routinely used in murder investigations - analysts draw on chemistry, mathematics and physics to determine the area of origin where an injury occurred.