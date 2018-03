Scientists are exploring a bold new plan that could help protect the world's coral reefs. Using selective breeding, they aim to produce a new strain of coral that can withstand climate change.

Could Lab-Bred Super Coral Save Our Reefs? (2:02)

A solitary lioness in her new home of Akagera, Rwanda, is tracking a herd of impala. Two problems: The impala here are stronger than the ones back home, and their horns can be lethal.

Lioness Underestimates the Strength of an Impala (3:22)

The crown-of-thorns starfish eats coral reefs; coral reefs happen to be the home of the guard crab. This puts these two tenacious aquatic creatures on a direct collision course.

This Crab Doesn't Take Kindly to Home Intruders (1:26)

Wrasse perform a vital cleaning function for other fish, by ridding their bodies of dead cells and parasites. Their biggest customers--literally and figuratively--are the massive manta rays.

Manta Rays Use Tiny Fish to Help Them Stay Clean (1:57)

On the beaches of the Great Barrier Reef, the first turtle hatchlings emerge from their shells and make a run for the ocean. Almost immediately, aerial and aquatic predators appear, hoping for an easy meal.

Turtle Hatchlings Face Death While Dashing to Ocean (1:48)

Thanks to the use of a specialized infrared camera, we're now able to witness a never-before-seen phase of clownfish development: the nighttime hatching of larva from their eggs.

Never-Before-Seen Footage of Clownfish Hatching (2:19)

Mantis shrimp have a reputation as fighters and it's well deserved. But they also have a romantic side to them, which they show off with a well-choreographed mating dance.

Watch This Male Mantis Shrimp Dance to Attract a Mate (1:35)

As a nectar feeder, lesser long-nosed bat follows the trail of cactus blooms. One of the plants it also plays a major role in pollinating is agave, which gives us tequila.

The Strange Link Between Bats and Tequila (2:41)

