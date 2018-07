Now Playing

During spawning season, calamari squid become vulnerable in the shallow waters. But they do have one weapon that helps improve their odds - lightning fast jet propulsion.

How Spawning Squid Offer a Buffet for Predators (2:58)

In a sandy gully, a school of razorfish are being stalked by an invisible predator and a master of disguise: the crafty cuttlefish.

A Clever Cuttlefish Goes in for the Kill (1:55)

They might be delicious to us but in the ocean, calamari squid are formidable predators, using concealed tentacles which shoot out toward any prey within a three-foot radius.

The Remarkable Way Calamari Squid Catch Their Prey (1:37)

A marauding polar bear is about to be returned to the the wild, as far away as possible from the town of Churchill. To do that, the conservation team will need to tranquilize him, and then airlift him by helicopter.

A Polar Bear Released Back Into the Wild by Helicopter (2:12)

Conservationists have tracked down a polar bear who has taken to venturing into nearby Churchill. The next step is to airlift him by helicopter to a holding facility, and then back into the wild.

How Churchill Protects Itself From Polar Bears (2:28)

The San Gabriel Mountains lure lots of Angelenos looking for some quiet seclusion. One of the more famous was Leonard Cohen who spent five years there, searching for peace of mind.

This Footage of Jaguars in Panama Could Save Their Lives (3:39)

Vying with the Russians for space supremacy, the U.S. successfully launches Apollo 8. Once in orbit, astronaut William Anders takes one of the most legendary photographs of all time.

This Apollo 8 Astronaut Took the Famous "Earthrise" Photo (2:43)

Famed fisherman and adventurer Andy Coetzee thinks he may have snared a giant barracuda. He hasn't, but he's caught another interesting and prized fish--the West African Tarpon.

An Intense Struggle to Catch a Giant West African Tarpon (3:10)

Tiger cub Kumal is entirely dependent on his mother to hunt prey. He also relies on his father for protection against intruders. Someday he will need to provide for himself, but for now, the support of his parents will do.