In ring-tailed lemur society, it's the females who call the shots. They live in groups of up to 30 members and the alpha female will fight hard to protect her territory.

These Feisty Female Lemurs Fight With Babies on Their Back (2:51)

Scientists have little doubt that Stonehenge functioned as a Neolithic cemetery. What stands out is that in a violent age, the bodies buried there showed no signs of any kind of conflict.

Evidence Suggests Stonehenge Was an Elite Cemetery (3:08)

A ground-breaking scientific technique is tracing the life of one of the bog bodies of Northern Europe. Amazingly, it's allowing archaeologists to piece together a timeline of that person's movement.

Forensic Test Reveals a Mummy's Travels Before Death (3:31)

By all accounts, Roman gladiators were the rock stars of their day, performing in a packed coliseum to a crowd of thousands. But evidence suggests they experienced extremely malnourished childhoods marked with high levels of stress.

Gladiator Teeth Reveal Signs of Infant Malnourishment (3:09)

Golden lion tamarins have evolved a clever way to keep their population size steady in the face of predation. They almost always give birth to twins.

The Amazing Adaptation That Keeps Tamarin Numbers Up (3:14)

Investigators looking into the October 25, 1999 crash of Learjet 35 were faced with a puzzling question: If the supplemental oxygen was working, why didn't the crew use their masks as soon as they ran into trouble?

Yes, Putting an Emergency Oxygen Mask on First Is Vital (3:08)

Ever since the deadly eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886, New Zealand has invested heavily in a sophisticated warning system - all in an effort to prevent another major tragedy.

The Volcanoes That Still Threaten New Zealand's Safety (1:33)

A scientist sets about to recreate a Stone Age funeral pyre. Astonishingly, and using nothing but resources from that era, the makeshift pyre achieves the same high temperatures as a modern crematorium.

Scientists Recreate a Stone Age Cremation (4:14)

A marauding polar bear is about to be returned to the the wild, as far away as possible from the town of Churchill. To do that, the conservation team will need to tranquilize him, and then airlift him by helicopter.