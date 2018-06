Now Playing

South African fisherman Andy Coetzee has his eyes set on a giant perch--a massive freshwater predator fish indigenous to the waters of Uganda. But just as he catches one, a nearby crocodile tries to get in on the action.

Fishing for Perch in Nile Crocodile-Filled Waters (3:08)

Fisherman and adventurer Andy Coetzee is going traditional with his bid to snare a giant perch: He's using live bait and his tried-and-true wooden Scarborough.

Catching a Giant 30-lb. Perch With a Wooden Reel (2:37)

Fisherman Andy Coetzee is in the middle of a dangerous dive, in the shark-filled waters of the Indian Ocean. He's on the lookout for a fierce and elusive giant predator: the dogtooth.

Braving Shark-Infested Waters for a Look at This Big Fish (3:05)

This gliding tree frog uses its webbing as a parachute. It's a great escape mechanism, especially when being pursued by a deadly boa

Tree Frog Effortlessly Skydives Away from Hungry Snake (3:31)

Arriving in the Chesapeake Bay, the early American inhabitants' first order of business would have been to craft weapons to defend themselves. They would need them, with terrifying predators like the short-faced bear on the prowl.

Terrifying Mammals That May Have Greeted Early Humans in America (2:32)

On an island off the east coast of Maryland, a stone spearpoint sticking out of a coastal cliff stuns archaeologists. It asks a big question: Could humans have arrived in America 5,000 years earlier than we thought?

The Startling Alternative Theory of How Humans Arrived in America (2:51)

Hydrogen cyanide is a molecule that appears to be at the heart of the creation of life. To create it, scientists need a burst of energy the equivalent of an endless lightning storm.

This Molecule Could Explain the Origin of Life (3:28)

13.8 billion years ago, the universe began with a big bang and the atoms it created would find their way into everything: from celestial stars to the human body.

We're All Made of Stardust. Here's How. (3:29)

The harsh climate of Deception Valley, a remote section of the Kalahari, deters people from living there. As a result, it's become one of the most pristine wildlife habitats in the world.