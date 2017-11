UPS Airlines Flight 6 crashed into a military base 10 miles from Dubai Airport on September 3, 2010. Investigators seeking answers zero in on the plane's cargo: highly flammable lithium batteries.

Were Lithium Batteries the Cause of This Plane Crash? (3:12)

A family caught in the midst of an epic tornado seek refuge in a nearby drainage pipe. As the storm rages and debris slams against their shelter, they begin to fear the worst.

This Family Hid From a 300 MPH Tornado in a Water Pipe (3:18)

For Oklahoma City and its surrounding suburbs, May 3, 1999 began like any other spring day. By the evening, a deadly tornado of unprecedented ferocity had wreaked havoc, claiming a total of 36 lives.

The Most Powerful Tornado Recorded on Earth (3:43)

They might be earmarked as future kings of the jungle, but young male lions are lazy and lack survival skills. Their only hope is to attract a female to come in and provide for them.

Why Male Lions Need Lionesses to Help Them Survive (3:20)

On March 7, 2007, Garuda Flight 200 was preparing to land. An Air Force security officer on board immediately sensed a problem: The plane was both too high and too fast, this close to the runway.

How to Tell If You're in for a Bumpy Plane Landing (4:02)

On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens became the largest and most destructive volcanic eruption in U.S. history. By the end of its cycle of fire and fury, 57 people had died.

Footage of the 1980 Mount St. Helens Eruption (3:47)

Braveheart is the undisputed alpha male of this band of gelada baboons. But he's been displaying a passive attitude toward his queen--and she's in no mood to let things slide.Braveheart is the undisputed alpha male of this band of gelada baboons. But he's been displaying a passive attitude toward his queen--and she's in no mood to let things slide.

These Female Geladas Consider Replacing Their Lazy King (3:15)

If a gelada queen doubts her king's influence, she'll happily play the field. But when she gets caught, it's up to the alpha to fight for what's his.

Gelada Baboon Reacts to Being Cheated on With Fury (4:09)

The 1989 San Francisco earthquake delivered a myriad of deadly disasters, all unfolding at the same time: from a collapsed freeway to deadly fires in the city's historic marina.