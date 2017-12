During seal hunting season, a female polar bear strives to put on up to 300 pounds of fat. That weight gain is a necessity - without it, her body won't allow her to get pregnant.

Female Polar Bears Need an Extra 220 Lbs. for Pregnancy (3:01)

Over a half century after the crash of UN DC-6 on September 18, 1961, a new investigation is launched. It would finally put to rest the mystery of a crash that claimed the life of UN Secretary General, Dag Hammarskjold.

It Took Decades to Solve This UN Plane Crash Mystery (3:56)

In South Dakota, thousands of fireflies, in the midst of a mating ritual, compete against the bright stars that light up the dark skies of the Badlands. Often, it's hard to tell one from the other.

Incredible Timelapse of Dry Badlands Thunderstorm (2:06)

In lieu of seal meat, polar bears will resort to eating anything that looks edible, including mineral-rich kelp. Here, one chows down on a fresh batch.

A Polar Bear's Diet Consists of Anything Edible (1:49)

Polar bears will spar relentlessly with each other whenever they meet in summer. It's friendly and sociable, but also a good way to establish hierarchy.

Elderly Polar Bear Spars With Young Males (3:17)

Over the past half century, Leatherback turtle numbers have suffered a disastrous decline of almost 70%. Researchers in Panama are pulling out all the stops to save this cherished species.

Scientists Go on a Mission to Save Sea Turtles (3:58)

The Isthmus of Panama has witnessed some of the greatest movement of animal species in history. Today, rapid urbanization has accelerated deforestation and now threatens these same animals.

Why Panama's Urban Development Is a Threat to Animals (1:33)

A wildlife photographer spots a swimming polar bear, completing the last lap of its summer migration. It's the perfect photo op--but it requires him to be dangerously close to the hungry animal.

Capturing a Photo of a Swimming Polar Bear is Risky Work (3:53)

A male polar bear stands on the edge of the ice waiting for potential prey. But he's set his sights on something bigger than a seal today--he's in the mood for beluga whale.