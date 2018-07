Life for the 110,000 Japanese-Americans living in internment camps was oddly surreal: they could work, study, pray, even join the military. The one thing they couldn't do was leave.

Children in Internment Camps - A Japanese American's Reflection (2:26)

During spawning season, calamari squid become vulnerable in the shallow waters. But they do have one weapon that helps improve their odds - lightning fast jet propulsion.

How Spawning Squid Offer a Buffet for Predators (2:58)

Now Playing

In a sandy gully, a school of razorfish are being stalked by an invisible predator and a master of disguise: the crafty cuttlefish.

A Clever Cuttlefish Goes in for the Kill (1:55)

They might be delicious to us but in the ocean, calamari squid are formidable predators, using concealed tentacles which shoot out toward any prey within a three-foot radius.

The Remarkable Way Calamari Squid Catch Their Prey (1:37)

It's September 11, 2001, and AA Flight 77 has just vanished off the radar. As news starts pouring in of an attack on the World Trade Center, concerned air traffic controllers begin to suspect the worst.

When Air Traffic Control Realized a 9:11 Flight Was Gone (3:25)

In 1923, Tokyo lay in ruins after the devastation of the Great Kanto Earthquake. Just seven years later, it was a city reborn: from the iconic Ginza shopping center to the world famous Kabuki-za Theater.

Tokyo's Modernization Was Fueled by This Disastrous Earthquake (2:08)

Al Capone wasn't just one of the biggest distributers of bootleg alcohol during Prohibition, he also embraced his notoriety in some flamboyant ways.

Why Al Capone Wasn't Your Typical Discreet Gangster (3:11)

The economic and infrastructure rebuilding of postwar Tokyo was nothing short of a miracle. It culminated with being selected to host the 1964 Olympic Games becoming the first Asian country to win the rights to the prestigious sporting event.

The 1964 Olympics Was Pivotal to Postwar Tokyo (2:55)

In 1932, nine days after his inauguration, President Roosevelt signed an order authorizing the sale of beer. It would soon be followed by the 21st amendment: the full repeal of Prohibition.