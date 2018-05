Now Playing

One of the most important byproducts of the Hoover Dam is an artificial body of water known as Lake Mead. Its presence has helped the population of Clark County grow sevenfold since 1970.

Why Las Vegas's Landscape Is So Lush and Green (2:43)

Billionaire Richard Branson has set up Virgin Galactic as part of his dream to conquer the final frontier. But it's also a bet that could land him at the forefront of a new business: space tourism.

Richard Branson Speaks on Plan for Space Tourism (2:45)

The John Cooper Works edition is the fastest machine MINI has ever built. With a 228 two-liter twin turbo motor, it can hit 0 to 60 in six seconds flat with a top speed of 152 mph.

This Is How MINI JCW Turbo Engines Are Built (2:17)

For over half a century, the Porsche 911 has been the poster child for high-performance sports cars. And with the recent addition of a turbo-charged engine, that dominance is set to continue.

Here's How a Turbo-Charged Porsche 911 Engine is Built (2:42)

With the Camaro, the sound engineers at Chevrolet have to satisfy two opposing teams: officials concerned about noise levels, and the diehard fans who want the Camaro to sound...well, like a Camaro.

How Engineers Remove Unwanted Sounds from Camaros (2:15)

At the Lansing Grand River plant, where the Camaro is assembled, speed is the name of the game: it takes just 35 minutes for one vehicle to be fitted with the undercarriage, transmission, and exhaust.

This Car Factory Assembles Camaros Every 35 Minutes (2:05)

One big challenge facing Jaguar in its switch from steel to aluminum was how to utilize this lighter, less flexible alloy. For inspiration, they turned to an entirely new field: aerospace.

Why Jaguar Uses Aerospace Aluminum to Build Its Cars (3:09)

Without Nicholas Straussler, D-Day wouldn't have been possible. He came up with the design for the Duplex Drives tanks - a key part of the initial invasion at Normandy.

This Inventor Made the Famed D-Day Swimming Tanks (2:47)

Producing the Alfa Romeo 4C supercar is a process that the automaker refuses to rush. The procedure is so labor intensive and time-consuming that a mere 18 cars are manufactured a day.