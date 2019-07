Now Playing

To prepare him for landing the lunar module, Neil Armstrong practiced on a training vehicle right here on Earth. It was designed to replicate flying within a gravitational pull that was 1/6 that of Earth

How Neil Armstrong Trained to Land the Lunar Module (2:13)

In 1946, on a remote Pacific Island, the military began a program known as ‘Operation Crossroads.’ Its aim was to capture, on film, the actual moment of an atomic bomb detonation

Capturing a Photograph of an Atomic Bomb Blast (2:54)

The success of the Apollo 8 mission hinged on a unique and terrifying maneuver: slowing the spacecraft enough to enter lunar orbit. Even the slightest mistake would have meant certain doom

The Riskiest Maneuver in the History of the Space Program (3:51)

Climb into the guts of a hovercraft, as a team of salvage experts, led by a former NASA engineer, disassemble and cut through this iconic and unique vehicle.

Take a Look Inside One of the Most Unusual Vehicles Ever (2:43)

The Karez is a modern-day engineering marvel and a prime example of people working with, not against, the forces of nature to deliver their needs—in this case, water.

This Ingenious System Brings Water to the Chinese Desert (3:25)

While the science behind the high bypass ratio engine in a 747 plane may seem complicated, the results are striking. It's capable of delivering over 70 percent more power than a standard engine.

Admiring the Power and Innovation of a 747 Engine (2:46)

The Smithsonian astrophysicist talks with the Disney imagineer about leveraging technology as a tool to help us understand each other

The Long Conversation 2018: Mercedes Lopez-Morales Interviews Bei Yang (12:49)

The Smithsonian geologist talks with the Librarian of Congress about how young people’s growing interest in civics will lead to an informed citizenry

The Long Conversation 2018: Liz Cottrell Interviews Carla Hayden (11:50)

The technologist talks with the inventor about humankind’s amazing capacity to solve problems