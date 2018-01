Edith Roosevelt was a reluctant First Lady. Despite this, she had the presence and determination to bring about a major innovation to the White House: separating the living and working spaces.

How Edith Roosevelt Completely Transformed the White House (4:23)

On March 27, 1977, at Los Rodeos airport in Tenerife, Pan Am Flight 1736 was sitting on the taxiway waiting to take off. A thick fog obscured the approach of KLM 4805, as it bore directly towards them.

This 1977 Plane Crash Occurred Right on the Runway (3:14)

Just because the country had voted to outlaw alcohol, didn't mean that people would comply. The legal case wasn't much helped by a quirky loophole which allowed people to drink existing supplies at home.

How Americans Found a Clever Loophole in the Prohibition Act (2:23)

When physicist Hugh Bradner was brought to work on the Manhattan Project in 1943, the level of secrecy was unparalleled. One surprising exception was that he was allowed to document his experience on film.

Rare Home Movies of the Secret Manhattan Project Grounds (2:15)

The skyscrapers of Manhattan needed a new, bolder type of construction worker. They got them in 'roughnecks' – hardened men who worked without safety harnesses, hard hats or even bathroom breaks.

These Men Risked Their Lives to Build 1920s New York Skyscrapers (2:14)

Dave Tatsuno was one of the 120,000 Japanese-Americans rounded up in the U.S. in 1942 and placed in an internment camp. The home movie footage he captures of life within those fences is both moving and troubling.

This Man Filmed Life Inside an Internment Camp (2:41)

Eleanor Roosevelt dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of the oppressed and forgotten, including her signature achievement: pushing FDR to set up the National Youth Administration.

How Eleanor Roosevelt Redefined the Role of First Lady (1:55)

During the Civil War, the North imposed a suffocating blockade of a number of key Confederate ports. The South, hoping to break this blockade, turned to an imperfect new invention: the submarine.

Civil War Submarine Battles Were Often Suicide Missions (3:14)

The switch from a hunter gatherer society to a farming one appears to have resulted in a more sedentary lifestyle for the inhabitants of Catalhoyuk. And with that, emerged some serious health problems.