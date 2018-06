Now Playing

Arriving in the Chesapeake Bay, the early American inhabitants' first order of business would have been to craft weapons to defend themselves. They would need them, with terrifying predators like the short-faced bear on the prowl.

Terrifying Mammals That May Have Greeted Early Humans in America (2:32)

On an island off the east coast of Maryland, a stone spearpoint sticking out of a coastal cliff stuns archaeologists. It asks a big question: Could humans have arrived in America 5,000 years earlier than we thought?

The Startling Alternative Theory of How Humans Arrived in America (2:51)

In 1066, the English king Edward the Confessor lay dying in his bed. Three powerful men had strong claims to succeed him, but only Harold Godwinson was close enough to grab power.

How Edward the Confessor's Advisor Seized Power (2:44)

The fast ascension of Harold Godwinson to the English throne in 1066 was greeted with fury by rivals Duke William of Normandy and brutal Viking warlord Harald Hardrada.

Why King Harold's Rapid Coronation Sparked Outrage (2:21)

In the early 1980s, an Indian guru named Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh arrived in the town of Antelope, Oregon and set up a commune for his followers. It was the beginning of an extraordinary sequence of bizarre events.

How the Rajneesh Cult Overran This Oregon Town (1:28)

During the 17th century, the Agooji were a battle-hardened, all-female warrior force that held a special place within the African kingdom of Dahomey. Most were former slaves, with only the bravest and toughest admitted into the fold.

How African Female Ex-Slaves Became Agooji Warriors (2:35)

A gifted student, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and a civil rights activist. During his short, but remarkable life Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shaped the nation and the world. Look back at some of MLK's most iconic achievements by the numbers.

By the Numbers: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1:11)

Contrary to popular opinion, the chances of survival in gladiatorial games were higher than originally thought. In fact, only 1 in 9 fights ended in death.

Gladiators Didn't Die As Often As You Think (1:22)

When France sent ambassador Jean-Marie Bayol to Dahomey to secure a deal for the kingdom's rich natural resources, he was greeted by an elite force of all-women warriors known as the Agooji. Their ferocity set the tone for negotiations.