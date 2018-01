Scientists have little doubt that Stonehenge functioned as a Neolithic cemetery. What stands out is that in a violent age, the bodies buried there showed no signs of any kind of conflict.

Evidence Suggests Stonehenge Was an Elite Cemetery (3:08)

Now Playing

A ground-breaking scientific technique is tracing the life of one of the bog bodies of Northern Europe. Amazingly, it's allowing archaeologists to piece together a timeline of that person's movement.

Forensic Test Reveals a Mummy's Travels Before Death (3:31)

By all accounts, Roman gladiators were the rock stars of their day, performing in a packed coliseum to a crowd of thousands. But evidence suggests they experienced extremely malnourished childhoods marked with high levels of stress.

Gladiator Teeth Reveal Signs of Infant Malnourishment (3:09)

Learjet 35 was a doomed plane, flying miles off course and with passengers and crew presumed dead. All that could be done now was to wait for the plane to run out of fuel - but where would it crash?

A Doomed Aircraft Is Left to Fly Until It Runs Out of Fuel (3:10)

On April 6, 1944, U.S. marines faced a battle unlike any they had faced before: the Japanese intentionally crashed over 1,900 planes in suicide kamikaze dives on them.

Intense Footage of Kamikaze Attacks During WWII (3:12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Shout Out to Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin (3:38)

On October 10, 2006, Atlantic Airways Flight 670 overran the runway at Stord Airport in Norway, and careened off a nearby cliff. At first, investigators suspect a wet runway - but the evidence points elsewhere.

Experts Assess Why This Plane Fell Off a Cliff (2:24)

The Titanic was specifically constructed to survive a high-impact collision like the one that sunk her. So how did the ship's naval architects end up being so wrong?

The Deadly Secret Kept From the Titanic's Passengers (3:06)

On April 5, 1991, Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight 2311 was making a routine landing. Suddenly, the plane tilts dangerously to the left and the pilots lose control.