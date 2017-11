The 1989 San Francisco earthquake delivered a myriad of deadly disasters, all unfolding at the same time: from a collapsed freeway to deadly fires in the city's historic marina.

Why the 1989 San Francisco Quake Was So Disastrous (4:03)

The Oakland fire department rushed to the scene of the Cypress Freeway, after the 1989 San Francisco Earthquake hits. They were greeted by a catastrophe of collapsed concrete and trapped cars.

Chilling Footage of the 1989 Cypress Freeway Collapse (2:51)

The French-backed Emperor Ferdinand Maximilian of Mexico was losing the raging civil war. In 1865, this prompted him to issue a savage decree: all armed opponents of his rule were to be executed without trial.

How the Black Decree Led to This Mexican Emperor's Doom (3:11)

On September 8th, 1974, famous daredevil Evel Knievel climbed into a steam-powered rocket and attempted to blast across Idaho's Snake River Canyon.

Evel Knievel's Famous Snake River Canyon Jump (2:35)

When the British army held Francis Scott Key captive aboard one of their warships during the Battle of Baltimore, they could never have guessed his stay would inspire their enemy's most-patriotic song.

The Battle of Fort McHenry through Francis Scott Key's Eyes (3:31)

In 1861, Mexico refused to pay back the sizable debt it owed to countries like France. It was a decision that would prompt France, under Napoleon III, to launch a full-scale invasion.

This Is Why France Invaded Mexico (4:02)

In 19th-century Illinois, tensions between settlers and local Native American tribes led to a series of escalating confrontations. The violent culmination of these conflicts drove Sauk leader Black Hawk and his tribe out of the state.

The Tragic Bad Axe Massacre of 1832 (3:17)

It's a war of weapons, brute force and tenacity. Threatened by the powerful Hyksos army, the Egyptians have to make a choice: live under the control of the occupiers or risk everything to be free.

An Egyptian Arms Race (4:20)

Find out how forensic pathologists determined that Donald Harvey, a mild-mannered hospital worker who called himself the "Angel of Death," murdered nearly 100 people.