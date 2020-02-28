Explore the Heart of the Revolutionary War’s Southern Campaign

The newspaper that, weeks later, printed detailed accounts of that week’s events, was the South Carolina Gazette, and the harbor in question was the Charles Town Harbor, the heart of what’s now known as Charleston.

The Charleston Tea Party happened days before the more famous one in Boston, and it’s just one of many events in South Carolina history that makes it the perfect destination for Revolutionary War buffs. Here are just a few of the state’s best spots for exploring South Carolina’s Revolutionary-era spirit.

