VOTE FOR THE READERS' CHOICE WINNER!

We are excited to announce the finalists of the 17th annual Smithsonian magazine photo contest. The 60 images below were selected from more than 36,000 entries submitted by photographers hailing from 145 countries and territories. From now through March 30, we invite readers to vote for the Readers’ Choice winner. The Grand Prize winner, six category winners and the Readers’ Choice winner will be announced on March 31, 2020.

This year, the Travel category is made possible through The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel. In addition to the Smithsonian magazine Grand Prize of $2500, The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel will award the Grand Prize winner a four-night hotel stay for two at Casa Ybel Resort on Sanibel Island as well as a $1000 flight voucher for travel to Southwest Florida.