A rock rat is hiding from his predator, a honey badger, in the midst of a Namibian sweet thorn tree. But he doesn't count on his opponent's determination to get lunch, even at the price of a few cuts.

A Honey Badger Barrels Through a Sharp Thorn Tree for Lunch (2:37)

Grit the honey badger is on a mission to taste honey for the first time. To do so, he must break into a hive and withstand the fury of a bee horde determined to protect their home.

This Honey Badger Endures Bee Stings for His Favorite Treat (1:56)

On June 16, 1969, Americans filled highways, streets and homes to witness the launch of a rocket from the Kennedy Space Center: the legendary, moon-bound Apollo 11.

The Moon Landing Was the Television Event of the Decade (2:41)

Raja the King Cobra is about to eat. He’s sunk his teeth into an ambushed rat snake, shot a dose of neurotoxin into it, and is now about to swallow it whole. You've been warned.

Warning: Here's a King Cobra Swallowing Another Snake Whole (1:22)

King cobra mating techniques aren’t subtle. To indicate his interest, the male will engage in frequent headbutting with the female, while she dances provocatively around him.

Watch Two King Cobras Romance Each Other (2:17)

Plant analysis of ancient wild cereals from Göbekli Tepe reveal a remarkable similarity to modern strains. This points to the possibility that humanity's transition from hunting to farming may have begun there.

Is This Where Humanity Decided to Settle Down? (3:26)

Over the years, the American buffalo, or bison, has been a symbol of the American frontier. As their numbers shrank, they began appearing on everything from the nickel to stamps to the $10 bill.

As the American Buffalo Declined, Its Symbolism Rose (1:17)

Chimps have a range of personalities and the facial expressions to reflect them. But perhaps the thing they most have in common with us is the ability to learn from each other.

Like Humans, Chimps Learn Behavior From One Another (3:27)

