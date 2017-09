Windsor Castle, the scene of a disastrous fire in 1992, was badly in need of restoration. One problem: The bill was likely to be in the millions--and taxpayers were in no mood to foot the bill.

The Devastating Fire That Left Windsor Castle in Shambles (2:54)

The Prince of Wales' 21st birthday party was held in the royal venue of Windsor Castle. Despite the security measures, an uninvited man was able to get in--and even plant a kiss on the Prince.

How This Prankster Crashed Prince William's 21st Birthday (2:39)

In 1940, Princess Elizabeth was tasked with an important job by prime minister Winston Churchill: to give a morale-boosting radio speech to her weary subjects during WWII, from historic Windsor Castle.

A Young Princess Elizabeth's First Radio Broadcast (2:39)

A rock rat is hiding from his predator, a honey badger, in the midst of a Namibian sweet thorn tree. But he doesn't count on his opponent's determination to get lunch, even at the price of a few cuts.

A Honey Badger Barrels Through a Sharp Thorn Tree for Lunch (2:37)

In total, the Queen Mother was a widow for 50 years of her life. During that time, she became known for two things: extravagance and an unpaid tab that ran into the millions.

Why This 1969 Royal Family Documentary Was Pulled Off Air (3:35)

The Son of Sam serial killer appeared to target young New York women with brown hair. In 1977, one reporter took to the streets to ask them about the steps they’d taken to protect themselves.

How NYC Women Stayed Safe from the Son of Sam Killer (1:45)

Grit the honey badger is on a mission to taste honey for the first time. To do so, he must break into a hive and withstand the fury of a bee horde determined to protect their home.

This Honey Badger Endures Bee Stings for His Favorite Treat (1:56)

In 1987, two adventurers from New Zealand made a daring--and illegal--televised bungee jump off the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Host Phil Keoghan meets one of those men, who shows us how the extreme sport went global.

The Daring Stunt That Put Bungee Jumping on the Map (2:52)

Ksiaz Castle in southern Poland sits atop a remarkable complex of underground tunnels built by the Nazis in 1944. Some experts believe these tunnels hold a still undiscovered secret... but what?