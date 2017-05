A group of Arctic tourists with an experienced expedition leader run into two unique arctic animals: the hardy muskoxen and a herd of reindeer.

Elusive Arctic Animals Reveal Themselves to an Expedition (2:23)

An earthquake in Nepal fills hikers on Everest with fear. Once the tremors subside, however, a new threat begins to loom on the horizon: an avalanche.

Footage of the Alarming Moments Before the Everest Avalanche (3:05)

A young couple hiking in a Himalayan valley are caught in the middle of an earthquake that sets off a giant avalanche. They turn their camera on and seek shelter beneath a nearby tree, hoping to survive.

This Couple Filmed the Everest Avalanche Coming at Them (2:12)

Based on reporting, the ocean has long appeared to offer an infinite bounty of fish. But recent, more accurate research paints a far grimmer picture, with annual catch on a precipitous and potentially catastrophic decline.

The Ocean Is Running Out of Fish. Here's the Alarming Math (2:40)

Painter Marianne North's obsession with local Borneo vegetation led her to one of the most unusual and rare plants in the world: the flesh-eating pitcher plant, located deep in the forests of Kuching.

Marianne North's Obsession With the Carnivorous Pitcher Plant (3:41)

In the Jardines de la Reina, an archipelago in the southern part of Cuba, two species have managed to co-exist in not-quite-harmony: the endangered Cuban iguana and the hutia, a type of large rodent.

Feuding Iguanas and Giant Rodents Rule This Cuban Island (1:45)

Lionfish, which are native to the Indo-Pacific but were accidentally introduced to the Caribbean, are decimating native fish species. To help limit their damage, scientists are teaching sharks to prey on them.

Lionfish Are a Plague. Can Training Sharks to Eat Them Work? (2:52)

Rainy season is also mating season for the glass frogs of Panama. First, the female collects water from a leaf in order to hydrate the eggs inside her. She then releases them for the male to fertilize.

Fascinating: How Transparent Glass Frogs Mate (1:43)

The soil in the rainforests of Barro Colorado is packed with nutrients, but where does it come from? The answer lies high up in the canopy, where a remarkable, prolific species of nest-building ants drops its waste.