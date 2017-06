Proboscis monkeys may look ridiculous to us, but they are in fact perfectly adapted to their swamp surroundings. Their pot-bellied stomachs are able to digest toxic leaves, while their huge noses play a role in attracting mates.

Why Do These Monkeys Have Such Outrageous Noses? (3:15)

Astronauts themselves are important sources of water in outer space. With the help of a special centrifuge, their urine is distilled, then processed to provide clean drinking water.

These Astronauts Drink Recycled Urine to Stay Hydrated (1:51)

Now Playing

Long-tailed macaques spend much of the day frolicking on tropical sands and taking a dip in the ocean to cool off. And when it's time to eat, they prove surprisingly adept at cracking open the clams and oysters nearby.

Don't Be Jealous of These Oyster-Slurping Beach Monkeys (3:04)

If the prospect of a spider that catches fish wasn't scary enough, the fishing spider is disturbingly well-adapted to its task. This includes walking on water, as well as breathing underneath it as it stalks its prey.

This Terrifying Spider Hunts Fish Underwater (3:15)

With budgets for space exploration falling toward the end of the 1960s, NASA began to make plans for a new kind of reusable spacecraft to save money: the space shuttle.

How NASA Cut Costs With a New Kind of Spacecraft (3:04)

Examining tree rings inside the world's oldest trees reveal a seismic event that took place around 3,500 years ago. Could this be scientific evidence that the biblical plagues of Ancient Egypt really happened?

These Trees Uncover What Plunged Egypt's Climate Into Chaos (4:06)

A group of Arctic tourists with an experienced expedition leader run into two unique arctic animals: the hardy muskoxen and a herd of reindeer.

Elusive Arctic Animals Reveal Themselves to an Expedition (2:23)

An earthquake in Nepal fills hikers on Everest with fear. Once the tremors subside, however, a new threat begins to loom on the horizon: an avalanche.

Footage of the Alarming Moments Before the Everest Avalanche (3:05)

A young couple hiking in a Himalayan valley are caught in the middle of an earthquake that sets off a giant avalanche. They turn their camera on and seek shelter beneath a nearby tree, hoping to survive.