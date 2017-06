Now Playing

Astronauts themselves are important sources of water in outer space. With the help of a special centrifuge, their urine is distilled, then processed to provide clean drinking water.

These Astronauts Drink Recycled Urine to Stay Hydrated (1:51)

The engineers working on 3 World Trade Center in New York are among the most daring around. Not only do they operate their machinery up to 1,000 feet above street level, they do it without a safety harness.

This Engineering Job Is Not for the Faint-Hearted (2:35)

The Harrier's unique takeoff style and agility owes a lot to its 47-foot frame and mere 15,000 pounds in weight--almost half the size of most modern fighter jets.

This Marine Compares Flying the Harrier to Riding a Dragon (1:43)

When a U.S. convoy in Afghanistan has vehicle problems and is forced to stop for repairs, a U-2 aircraft spots a Taliban ambush coming their way.

U-2 Dragon Lady Gives a Helping Hand to U.S. Troops (2:42)

The KC-135 Stratotanker plays a crucial role in keeping U.S. fighter jets up in the air. That's because this 136-foot long aircraft is a flying gas tank capable of performing air refueling -- carrying a whopping 200,000 pounds of fuel.

This Flying Gas Station Can Carry 200,000 Lbs. of Fuel (1:59)

When you're crane-lifting a giant hovercraft into a ship's hold, plenty can go wrong. If the supporting straps aren't completely even, the vehicle could snap in half. Even a gust of wind could send it slamming into the side of the cargo ship.

Lifting an Unwieldy 75-Ton Hovercraft Out of the Water (3:05)

Kelly Weinersmith speaks at Smithsonian magazine's 2015 Future Is Here Festival

Will the Zombie-Makers of Today Yield the Neuroscience and Drug Discoveries of Tomorrow? (21:25)

Mike Jochum speaks at Smithsonian magazine's Future Is Here Festival

Microalgae: Food Fertilizer and Fuel of the Future (20:11)

Laura Lanford speaks at Smithsonian magazine's 2015 Future Is Here Festival