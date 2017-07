Railway guns like the German WWII K5 gun had a very narrow aim. To get around that problem, Germans developed a circular track, allowing the gun to rotate and fire in 360 degrees.

How Germans Turned Trains Into Massive Artillery in WWII (2:34)

During World War I, the British converted a large number of commuter train cars into ambulance cars. These mobile hospitals had the facilities to cater up to 500 men.

These WWI Ambulance Trains Could Care for 500 Men at Once (2:00)

Over the years, the American buffalo, or bison, has been a symbol of the American frontier. As their numbers shrank, they began appearing on everything from the nickel to stamps to the $10 bill.

As the American Buffalo Declined, Its Symbolism Rose (1:17)

As U.S. marines advanced northward in Okinawa, they approached a craggy mass known as Mount Yae-Take. The battle to capture this remote mountain resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.

U.S. Marines' First Test Against Japanese Defenses on Okinawa (2:55)

When U.S. troops launched their assault on the Pacific island of Okinawa, they expected a fierce resistance from an entrenched Japanese army. Instead, they encountered only bewildered civilians.

The U.S. Assault on Okinawa Was Met With an Eerie Silence (3:36)

In 1937, Amelia Earhart was about to embark on a record-setting flight around the world. In her final moments, she took her last photograph and set off from a Burbank, California airstrip, captured in recently recovered home movie footage.

These Are the Final Moments of Amelia Earhart on the Ground (2:46)

During WWII, Hellfire Pass was a notorious Japanese railway construction site. There, Allied prisoners were forced to work at night in grueling conditions, illuminated by the glow of hundreds of burning fires.

How Thailand's Hellfire Pass Got Its Name (2:25)

Prior to the arrival of Pocahontas in England, indigenous people of the Americas were viewed as cannibals, brutish, and non-Christian. Enter Pocahontas, who arrived in London, baptized and speaking English.

Pocahontas Redefined How Europeans Saw Native Americans (3:56)

Man’s best friend is also one of his oldest.